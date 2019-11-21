Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Drops 24 in win
Markkanen amassed 24 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 29 minutes Wednesday against Detroit.
Markkanen bounced back from a rough shooting night Monday to top 20 points for the second time this season. The third-year forward's hitting just 36.2 percent of his shots from the floor and 26.8 of his attempts from three, while seeing his chances decrease by nearly five per game from a year ago. While his decrease in workload hurts his fantasy ceiling, Markkanen's primary barrier to success is his woeful shooting and lack of defensive impact. He'll likely find his rhythm as the season draws on but until then, he's somewhat of a tenuous play as his volume stats -- 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 threes -- aren't high enough to counteract his struggles with efficiency.
