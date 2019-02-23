Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Drops 25 points, 11 boards in win

Markkanen supplied 25 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 110-109 win over the Magic.

Markkanen has scored at least 20 points in all seven February matchups and has recorded a double-double in nine of the last 10 games (and six straight). A tough stretch looms with the Celtics on tap for Saturday followed by the Bucks on Monday, but the sophomore big man remains a solid bet to produce plenty of counting stats.