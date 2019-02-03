Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Drops 30 on Charlotte

Markkanen scored 30 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-13 FT) and recorded nine rebounds along with an assist in 33 minutes Saturday against the Hornets.

Markkanen turned in a stellar scoring performance, with just under half of his points coming from the charity stripe where he went a perfect 13-for-13 on the night. The 21-year-old continues to prove that he's one of the young and upcoming stars on the Bulls and is averaging 19.2 points along with 12.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his previous five contests.