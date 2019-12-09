Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Effective night despite loss

Markkanen had 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-105 overtime loss at Miami.

Markkanen seems to be turning a corner in recent games, as he has scored 13 or more points in each of his last five outings, reaching the 20-point plateau in three of his last four. His struggles have been palpable over the course of the season since the European wing has been very inconsistent, but he is averaging 18.0 points in 33.0 minutes per game over his last five games. He will try to extend his solid run of form Monday at home against the Raptors.