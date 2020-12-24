Markkanen registered 21 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hawks.

Markkanen looked sharp from the field on route to his 21-point performance, and he couldn't have wished for a stronger start to the season even when the Bulls dropped their season opener against the Hawks. Markkanen will try to build off this performance Saturday against the Pacers.