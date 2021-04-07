Markkanen tallied 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Pacers.

The 23-year-old had been held to single-digit points over his past two games before breaking through with a 15-point effort Tuesday. The Bulls have now won two games in a row with Markkanen coming off the bench, so it's possible he stays in that role for the foreseeable future. The fourth-year forward will be an inconsistent fantasy option while the Bulls are at full strength.