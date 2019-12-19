Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Erupts for 31 in OT win
Markkanen scored a game-high 31 points (12-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-109 overtime win over the Wizards.
The third-year forward has had a rough start to the season, but Markkanen seems to be finding some consistency of late -- he's scored in double digits in 11 straight games, with Wednesday's effort being his best scoring performance since he dropped 35 on Opening Night. Over those 11 games, Markkanen is averaging a solid 17.5 points, 6.8 boards, 2.9 threes, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals.
