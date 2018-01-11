Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Erupts for career-high 33 in Wednesday's 2OT win
Markkanen scored 33 points (10-22 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 double-overtime win over the Knicks.
While the 20-year-old set new career highs in points and made three-pointers, it was his thunderous dunk over Enes Kanter in the third quarter after taking the ball nearly the length of the court that proved to be the biggest highlight of the night for the rookie. Markkanen's now scored in double digits in nine straight games, averaging an impressive 19.3 points, 7.8 boards and 3.6 threes over that stretch.
