Markkanen (COVID-19) is expected to remain out for multiple games beyond Sunday's matchup against the Mavs, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.

It's still unclear how long Markkanen will remain sidelined, but Sunday will mark his third consecutive absence. The Bulls play a back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday, so consider Markkanen very much questionable -- if not doubtful -- for each of those contests. As of now, Markkanen is most likely better off on the bench for Week 3 in weekly lineup leagues.