Markkanen (back) is expected to play about 15 minutes during Sunday's preseason matchup with the Pelicans.

Markkanen has yet to see action this preseason due to back spasms, so Sunday's contest will mark his debut. Coach Fred Hoiberg is planning to ease him back into the action, so he'll play roughly 15 minutes and then see how the injury responds to the increase in activity over the next few days. Markkanen was originally expected to battle with both Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis for the starting power forward spot, but the fact that he's been so limited throughout the preseason likely puts him at a disadvantage to secure the top job.