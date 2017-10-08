Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Expected to play around 15 minutes Sunday
Markkanen (back) is expected to play about 15 minutes during Sunday's preseason matchup with the Pelicans.
Markkanen has yet to see action this preseason due to back spasms, so Sunday's contest will mark his debut. Coach Fred Hoiberg is planning to ease him back into the action, so he'll play roughly 15 minutes and then see how the injury responds to the increase in activity over the next few days. Markkanen was originally expected to battle with both Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis for the starting power forward spot, but the fact that he's been so limited throughout the preseason likely puts him at a disadvantage to secure the top job.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: On track to play Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Officially ruled out Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Doubtful to play in third preseason game•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Set to miss first two preseason games•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Leaves Friday's practice due to back spasms•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Cleared to play in EuroBasket Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...