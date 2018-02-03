Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Expected to return Monday
Markkanen (personal) will remain out Saturday but is expected to play Monday against the Kings, Bulls radio voice Chuck Swirsky reports.
Markkanen will miss a second straight game Saturday following the birth of his first child, but the plan is for the rookie to meet the Bulls in Sacramento for Monday's game. Expect Markkanen to return to the starting five, likely replacing Paul Zipser, who will get the nod in his place Saturday.
