Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Expects to be OK

Markkanen (side) stated after Friday's game against the Pistons that he expects to be fine moving forward, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.

Markkanen suffered a side injury during the fourth quarter of Friday's clash, and while he didn't return to the contest, he was reportedly available to return. He should be ready to roll for Sunday's matchup in Indiana.

