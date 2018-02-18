Markkanen was downed by Spencer Dinwiddie in the finals of Saturday's Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

Big men had won the competition each of the last two years, but Markkanen wasn't able to make it three straight after getting past Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid in the first two rounds. Markkanen headed into the All-Star break averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers per game, reaching 100 made three-pointers in his 41st game -- the fastest pace in NBA history to begin a career.