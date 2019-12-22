Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Fills it up Saturday

Markkanen tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 victory over Detroit.

Markkanen was a little quiet on the offensive end, only attempting 11 shots during his 29 minutes on the floor. Over the past two weeks, Markkanen has been a top-30 player, a far cry from where he was positioned after the first few weeks. This is likely to be on the high side for Markkanen when projecting the rest of the season making him an interesting sell-high candidate.