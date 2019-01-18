Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: First double-double of 2019

Markkanen tallied 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes Thursday in the Bulls' 135-105 loss to the Nuggets.

The 30-point loss kept Markkanen's minutes down a bit, but the power forward was at least exceptionally efficient during his time on the court. His 27 points tied his best scoring haul of January, while his 10 boards were his most of the month. With backcourt starters Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn both struggling of late, the burden has largely fallen on Markkanen to keep the rudderless Bulls afloat.