Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Full line in Wednesday's win
Markkanen amassed 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 win over the Hawks.
Markkanen had combined for 18 points on five-of-17 from the field across the last two contests while providing limited production across other categories. However, he broke out of that slump in this one, snapping a three-game streak in which he failed to hoist at least 10 field goal attempts once or block a single shot. Saturday's matchup with the Rockets will challenge Markkanen and company defensively, but on the other hand Houston has been allowing opposing offenses to score a ton of points.
