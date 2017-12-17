Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Game-time decision for Monday
Markkanen (back) is set to practice Sunday, but will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the 76ers, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Markkanen's back is reportedly feeling better, but he'll go through practice Sunday and then be reevaluated to determine how it feels following the increase in activity. Look for Markkanen to test it out once again during Monday's morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If he can't give it a go, Nikola Mirotic would likely pick up a fourth straight start after averaging 25.0 points and 8.3 rebounds across 32.0 minutes over his last three outings.
