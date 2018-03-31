Markkanen totaled 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during a 90-82 win over the Magic on Friday.

Markkanen was back on the floor Friday and he had another good outing as he fell two rebounds shy of a double-double. The two steals matched his best total since late February. As long as he's playing, Markkanen will have a decent value to finish off the season.