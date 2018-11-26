Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Goes through limited shootaround
Markkanen (elbow) participated in parts of shootaround Monday as he nears a return to game action, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bulls continue to play things close to the vest with regard to when, exactly, Markkanen could be back on the floor, but Fred Hoiberg intimated Monday that the second-year forward is close to making his return. Markkanen emerged from a "controlled contact" practice over the weekend in good shape, and the plan is for him to take part in a full practice with the team on Tuesday. At this point, his progress will likely be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. He'll remain out Monday against the Spurs, but it's looking increasingly possible that he could be back during the Bulls' four-game road swing, which begins Wednesday in Milwaukee and includes stops in Detroit (Friday), Houston (Saturday) and Indiana (next Tuesday).
