Markkanen (back) was a participant in the non-contact portions of Tuesday's practice, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Markkanen has missed the past four tilts due to back spasms, which are apparently still causing him some discomfort. If he ends up missing Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets, other frontcourt options such as Bobby Portis, Cristiano Felicio and Noah Vonleh should continue seeing expanded roles.