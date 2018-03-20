Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Goes through non-contact work Tuesday
Markkanen (back) was a participant in the non-contact portions of Tuesday's practice, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Markkanen has missed the past four tilts due to back spasms, which are apparently still causing him some discomfort. If he ends up missing Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets, other frontcourt options such as Bobby Portis, Cristiano Felicio and Noah Vonleh should continue seeing expanded roles.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...