Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Going through non-contact
Markkanen took part in the non-contact portions of Monday's practice, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Markkanen is yet to play this season as he works back from a sprained right elbow, but he continues to progress incrementally and remains on course for a return sometime in the next few weeks.
