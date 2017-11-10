Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Good to go Friday
Markkanen (quadriceps) will play in Friday's game against the Pacers.
Markkanen was held out of practice Wednesday, but after participating in Thursday's session, the rookie will be a full go without any restrictions against Indiana. Markkanen was the team's top scorer and rebounder through the first eight games, but with the return of Bobby Portis from suspension, the rookie could see his minutes decline should Portis continue to impress.
