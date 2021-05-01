Markkanen (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Markkanen was forced to miss Friday's loss to Milwaukee due to an illness, but it appears he's feeling better Saturday. The 23-year-old is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game this season.
