Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Good to go Saturday

Markkanen (ankle) is starting Saturday against the Cavaliers.

Markkanen was once again considered probable with the left ankle sprain, and he'll be available as expected. The 22-year-old is averaging 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 30.3 minutes through nine games in January.

