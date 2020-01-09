Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Good to go Wednesday
Markkanen (ankle) is starting Wednesday against the Pelicans, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Markkanen was considered probable with the left ankle sprain, but he'll remain in the starting five, as expected. The 22-year-old is averaging 20.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 29.2 minutes over the last five games.
