Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Good to go

Markkanen (illness) is starting Monday against the Bucks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Markkanen has gained clearance to take the court Monday, as expected. He's finished in double figures in each of his last seven matchups, averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists over that span.

