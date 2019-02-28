Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Grabs fourth straight double-double

Markkanen scored 22 points (7-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-107 win over the Grizzlies.

The second-year forward has recorded four straight double-doubles and 11 in the last 13 games, missing in the other two contests by a single board each time. Markkanen is averaging an impressive 24.2 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 2.3 assists over that stretch, and he's solidifying his spot as a key part of the Bulls' future.