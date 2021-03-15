Markkanen produced 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Sunday's 118-95 win over the Raptors.

Markkanen suffered a regression in his shooting stroke n Sunday, but nights like this are to be expected after a 13-game absence. Still, he emerged from the break with an 8-of-11 shooting night against the Sixers, and he'll get more consistent as he gets re-acclimated.