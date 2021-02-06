Markkanen exited Friday's game against the Magic in order to get looked at in the locker room due to a right shoulder injury, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Markkanen injured his right shoulder in the first quarter but ultimately played through the issue. He attempted to start the second half but was quickly replaced by Denzel Valentine. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update once the team provides more clarity on the situation.