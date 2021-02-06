Markkanen exited Friday's game against the Magic in order to get looked at in the locker room due to a right shoulder injury, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Markkanen injured his right shoulder in the first quarter but ultimately played through the issue. He attempted to start the second half but was quickly replaced by Denzel Valentine. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Reaches 30 points again•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 31 in last-second loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 18 points Monday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Can't connect from deep•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 23 empty points•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Puts up 18 points in win•