Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Hits five triples in loss

Markkanen totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 123-102 loss to the Bucks.

Markkanen overcame illness to play 27 minutes in the loss. He was somewhat limited in the first half but still managed a serviceable line. He has been a top-50 player over the past month and after a terrible start to the season, looks more like the player we had been hoping for on draft day. Needless to say, he should be rostered in all formats.