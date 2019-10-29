Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Hits for 18 in loss

Markkanen scored 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 105-98 loss to the Knicks.

It wasn't the most efficient performance, but it was an improvement on the pair of nine-point efforts Markkanen had managed in the last two games. After playing only 52 games last season, the most important thing for the 22-year-old is to stay healthy and on the court, and so far, so good.