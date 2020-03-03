Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Hopes to play Wednesday
Markkanen (pelvis) said he hopes to make his return Wednesday against Minnesota, KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Markkanen made it through a full practice Tuesday, but he said it will be up to the Bulls' coaching staff as to whether he'll be cleared to return. If he is ultimately given the green light, Markkanen will almost certainly face a minutes restriction, as he hasn't played since Jan. 22.
