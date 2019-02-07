Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Huge double-double in loss
Markkanen poured in 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 41 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Markkanen produced his second straight 30 point game and his fifth double-double in his last six games. Expect Markkanen's usage to get a slight uptick with the recent trade of Bobby Portis to the Wizards, freeing up opportunities in the Bulls' frontcourt.
