Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Improved effort in comfortable win
Markkanen totaled 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 116-101 victory over Phoenix.
Markkanen was productive Monday, ending the game with 17 points and nine rebounds. Nothing like a game against the Suns to play someone back into form, as Markkanen got things going on both ends of the floor. The two blocks are always a nice bonus for owners but it has been his regular strengths that have been lacking of late. Perhaps this is just what he needs to find his rhythm and build towards a strong finish to the season.
