Markkanen (calf) is in the league's health and safety protocols and will miss the next two games, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Markkanen will have a chance to return Sunday against the Mavericks at the earliest. Chandler Hutchison, Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky are also in protocol. While Markkanen is sidelined, Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter and Patrick Williams are candidates to see more action.