Markkanen posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 120-104 loss to the Spurs.

Make that six inefficient games in a row for the fourth-year forward out of Arizona. Markkanen is averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers with little else while shooting 38.4 percent from the field during that stretch. He'll look to get back on track Monday on the road against the Warriors.