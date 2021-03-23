Markkanen posted eight points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's loss to the Jazz.

The 23-year-old scored his lowest point total since returning from a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined from Feb 6 to Mar. 3. Despite the down game Monday, Markkanen came into this game averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 three-pointers while shooting 45 percent from the field over his last seven games. Markkanen is averaging 12.9 field-goal attempts over his last eight games, and he should continue providing fantasy managers with solid points, rebounds, and three-pointers along with low-end blocks the rest of the way.