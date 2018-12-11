Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Inefficient in Monday's loss
Markkanen managed 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 108-89 loss to the Kings.
Markkanen couldn't find a rhythm, finishing with more field-goal attempts than points for the fourth time in five appearances this season. Markkanen has scored 20-plus points twice already while notching a double-double as well, so he hasn't been all bad. However, he hasn't been great from an efficiency standpoint.
