Updating a previous report, Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

The Bulls recently announced that Markkanen would play and start at power forward, though he must have dealt with some last second discomfort and is now a late scratch. With Markkanen out, Nikola Mirotic will pick up the start and becomes an intriguing fantasy play after posting 24 points and eight rebounds across 32 minutes on Monday. Markkanen's next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Bucks.