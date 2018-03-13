Play

Markkanen has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

The Bulls initially announced Markkanen as the start at his usual power forward spot, but he's since been scratched with spasms in his lower-back. Noah Vonleh will get the start at the four, while Markkanen should be considered day-to-day in advance of Thursday's game against Memphis.

