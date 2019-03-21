Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Leads all scorers with 32 points
Markkanen produced 32 points (12-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and a block across 37 minutes in the Bulls' win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
Markkanen was fantastic in Wednesday's win, producing a huge double-double with points and rebounds and adding five helpers and a block. He's a capable scorer, but his scoring explosion was owed at least partially to the absences of Zach LaVine (thigh) and Otto Porter (shoulder).
