Markkanen tallied 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3 Pt. 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 92-79 loss to the Thunder.

After tweaking his ankle and getting a few days to recover, Markannen returned to the floor and kept pace with the impressive rookie campaign he's compiling despite Chicago's current struggles. He was averaging 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds coming into Wednesday's contest. It seems increasingly unlikely that he'll surrender the starting role to Bobby Portis or Nicola Mirotic (face )when he returns. The former Arizona standout is a serviceable option in deeper leagues.