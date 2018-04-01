Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Leads team with 23 points
Markkanen had 23 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), and six rebounds in 24 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 victory over the Wizards.
Markkanen played in two consecutive games for the first time since early March, leading the team with 23 points. Despite the recent injuries, Markkanen continues to have himself an excellent rookie campaign in what has been a disappointing season for the Bulls. He appears to be over his back injury and should be set for consistent minutes and needs to be owned once again.
