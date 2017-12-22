Markkanen tallied 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 115-112 loss to the Cavaliers.

Markkanen had his best game since returning from a back injury that cost him three games. It has taken him a few games to work back to where he was prior to the injury, and this game was a demonstration of what he capable of doing on a nightly basis. His role is not as clear as it was, with the return to the lineup of Nikola Mirotic, but he should still hold value in most league formats and should be owned.