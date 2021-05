Markkanen registered 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Thursday's 114-102 win over the Raptors.

Markkanen is getting hot at the right time as the Bulls make a last-ditch effort to get into the play-in game. His six conversions from beyond the arc matched his second-best three-point total of the season, and his deadly shooting accuracy further bolstered s blistering 58,9 percent shooting percentage over the past 10 games.