Markkanen (shoulder) is probable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

The 23-year-old entered the All-Star break having missed the previous 13 games due to a right shoulder sprain, but he's on track to be available for the start of the second half of the season for Chicago. Markkanen hasn't seen game action since Feb. 5 and could face some limitations in his return, though the team has yet to publicly announced any specific restrictions.