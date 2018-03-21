Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Likely out through weekend
Markkanen (back) will likely remain out for the Bulls' next three games, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The Bulls had already ruled Markkanen out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, but this latest report implies that the team also expects him to remain out for its upcoming Friday/Saturday back-to-back, which features matchups with Milwaukee and Detroit. Assuming that's the case, Paul Zipser, Noah Vonleh and Bobby Portis should continue to pick up increased minutes in the froncourt.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Goes through non-contact work Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Out again Monday vs. Denver•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Out again Saturday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Considered day-to-day•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...