Markkanen (back) will likely remain out for the Bulls' next three games, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bulls had already ruled Markkanen out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, but this latest report implies that the team also expects him to remain out for its upcoming Friday/Saturday back-to-back, which features matchups with Milwaukee and Detroit. Assuming that's the case, Paul Zipser, Noah Vonleh and Bobby Portis should continue to pick up increased minutes in the froncourt.