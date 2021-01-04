Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Sunday that Markkanen (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is doubtful to join the team for its four-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Portland, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Markkanen has already missed the past three games while he remains one of four Bulls players in isolation, though at this stage, only Tomas Satoransky and Chandler Hutchison are known to have tested positive for COVID-19. The fact that the Bulls are now set to head to the West Coast for a four-game swing will make it difficult for Markkanen to meet up with the team and clear all protocols this week, even if he continues to test negative for the virus. Fantasy managers outside of the deepest of leagues are probably best off keeping Markkanen out of their weekly lineups.