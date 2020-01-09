Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Likely to play Friday
Markkanen (ankle) is probable for Friday's matchup against Indiana.
Markkanen has been playing through an ankle sprain which he suffered back against the Magic last Saturday. The forward is likely to continue logging minutes, as the 22-year-old is officially deemed probable versus the Pacers on Friday.
