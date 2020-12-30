Markkanen ended with just nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 victory over Washington.

Markkanen took his place in the starting lineup for the Bulls despite coming into the game under an injury cloud. Despite the clean bill of health, he was limited to only 19 minutes, although there was no official word of the injury flaring up. Soft tissue injuries can be tricky to manage and so perhaps the Bulls will play if safe over the coming days.